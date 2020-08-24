The Banks County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, located at 137 Frontage R0ad, Banks Crossing.
"Welcome the winners of the Aug. 11 runoff and get your signs and information for the November election," organizers state. "The 9th District GOP will have tickets for the 5 guns raffle to be held on Sept. 5 at the Kickoff Celebration at the Dillard House."
