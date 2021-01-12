While Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected to the United States Senate by Georgia voters, Banks County voters overwhelmingly preferred their challengers, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
In Banks County, Perdue had 6,612 votes, while Ossoff had 836.
In Banks County, Loeffler had 6,586 votes, while Warnock had 860 votes.
State-wide, both Ossoff and Warnock won with over 50 percent of the vote.
In the race for Georgia Public Service Commissioner, Lauren "Bubba" McDonald was the state-wider winner, as well as being the top vote-getter in Banks County. In Banks County, McDonald had 6,584 votes, while challenger Daniel Blackman had 802 votes.
The voter turnout in Banks County was 57 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.