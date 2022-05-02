A Republican Women of Banks County group is being formed.
Acting president Martha Ramsey asks, "Would you like to make a difference? The Republican Women of Banks County want to provide opportunities for you to make a difference. Our mission is to educate women, family members and friends and to give them the power to help elect strong, qualified Republicans to office. Help us by becoming an active member or associate member."
For more information, email Ramsey at mgramsey@windstream.net.
