Rhonda Thomas, founder and president of Atlanta-based Truth in Education, will be the Truth in Education, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Republican Women of Banks County.
The meeting will be held on Monday, July 18, at Homer City Hall, located at 943 Historic Homer Hwy., Homer. The group will gather at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Truth in Education is a parent-led, grassroots organization which advocates for the fundamental rights of parents to make moral, academic and medical decisions for their children. The organization believes in transparency in all areas of education and supports the precedent that local control of education children starts and ends in the home. The group educates lawmakers, parents and citizens on the state of K-12 education. Thomas has been politically involved for over 20 years working with and supporting children and families.
There will be door prizes given at the meeting.
For more information, contact acting president, Martha Ramsey, 706-654-6263, Mgramsey@windstream.net.
