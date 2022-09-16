The Republican Women of Banks County will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at Homer City Hall, located at 943 Historic Hwy., Homer.
The guest speaker will be Kim Fletter, a constitutionalist, researcher, political and Christian activist who is "dedicated to protecting U.S. Sovereignty, State Sovereignty, Individual Rights and Religious Freedom."
In 2010, Fletter attended a monthly in-depth lecture series on the United Nations and Communist infiltration into America for six months by Major Curtis Tomlin, U.S. Army Retired, who served on President John F. Kennedy’s personal Battle Staff. Major Tomlin was trained by FBI agent W. Cleon Skousen who wrote the books: "The Naked Communist," "The Naked Capitalist" and "The 5000 Year Leap."
She continued Major Tomlin’s research to expose how the greatest country in the world could lose its God-given rights, power and sovereignty and decided to share this agenda to show how we got here, our current status, and their future plans.
Fletter has been educating citizens professionally since 2015 on U.N. Treaties, agencies, organizations and vehicles used to implement U.N. Agenda 21/2030 & Communist Goals. This includes Regionalism a/k/a “Sustainable Development” or Smart Growth, Agri-tourism, NGO’s, PPP’s, Refugee Resettlement (Population Redistribution), Nationalization of Police/Fire/Emergency Management, World/Common Core Curriculum (“Workforce Development”), Sex Education, the Interfaith Initiative & infiltration into the church, Human Rights, Technocracy and the Globalist’s “End Game” (Governance vs. Government).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.