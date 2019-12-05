The Banks County Board of Commissioners, at a November meeting, denied a request from Thai Bui to rezone property on Felton Circle from ARR (agriculture rural residential) to CAD (consolidated agricultural district) to locate additional poultry houses.
The current zoning allows six poultry houses. The change would have allowed two additional poultry houses. Several people spoke at the November meeting against additional chicken houses being allowed.
An article in last week's newspaper stated that the item would be on the Dec. 10 agenda. That is incorrect. The matter has already been voted on.
