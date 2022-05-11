Approval was given for Paul Patel to locate a Marriott Hotel at Banks Crossing after a lengthy discussion at the Banks County Board of Commission meeting Tuesday night.
Paul said he is negotiating for a 15 to 20-year contract to locate the hotel, a Marriott suite property geared toward corporate and business travelers. The nightly rate will be $125 and up.
There was a discussion on whether it would be advertised as an “extended stay” property, which Patel agreed would not be part of any local advertising that he does. There was some discussion on this originally because it the hotel is geared toward corporate and business travelers who may be staying for several nights. However, it will also be for leisure and tourists traveling to the area and is not an “extended stay” property which some believe has a negative connotation.
This is Patel’s fourth hotel development in the area.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the BOC meeting on Tuesday, May 10, the BOC:
•approved a request from Maxwell McCroskey to locate a new and antique vehicle parts sale and vehicle sales business at 20519 Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
•approved a conditional use application from Joshua Trimble for a home occupation business at 1565 McCoy Bridge Road to operate T&R Land Clearing and Grading.
•approved a beer/wine package application from Anjum Bhalwani for Commerce Food Mart, located at 30605 U.S. Hwy. 441 South, Commerce.
•approved the fiscal year 2023 Piedmont Judicial Law Clerk Agreement with Jackson and Barrow counties at a cost of $47,950.
•approved a request from the parks and recreation department for a 72-inch mower machine purchase at a cost of $15,039 from Swinehart from 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•agreed to accept a grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission for $8,386 to be used for trauma equipment for med units. These funds come from super speeder fines.
•heard from fire chief Steve Nichols on the EMS transport fee, which are reviewed every two years. He recommended, and the BOC agreed, to increase the fees. He said they are not the highest in the area but are in the middle range.
•agreed to a request from Nichols to purchase 10 sets of turnout gear at a cost of $34,410 and an additional 20 sets of replacement turnout gear at a cost of $57,020. The money will come from 2017 SPLOST revenue.
•agreed to a request from Nichols to purchase hose at a cost of $22,462. Also to come from 2017 SPLOST revenue.
•agreed to a request from Nichols to purchase an EMS trauma simulator for training at a cost of $8,988. The money will come from 2017 SPLOST revenue.
•appointed Vickie Boling (private sector) and Danny Maxwell (public sector) to one-year terms on the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission Board.
•appointed Anita Bonds to the Department of Behavioral & Development Disabilities Board.
•named Lisa XX to serve on the library board.
•named Carol Williams to serve on the Georgia Mountains Community Services Board.
•named Chris Baker to serve a three-year term on the Banks County Parks and Recreation Board.
•named John Riley to a three-year term on the Banks County Parks and Recreation Board.
•named Brenda Sullivan to serve on the Department of Family and Children Services Board.
•heard that no one has applied for the two vacant seats on the Zoning Appeals Board. The county will continue to seek applicants for the two seats.
•approved the nutrition program services contract for the senior citizen’s center.
•approved the employee retirement revision agreement.
•approved a request from recreation director Brooke Whitmire for a private company to offer a video recreation game league for children under age 18.
•agreed to place a “No Thru Trucks” sign on Neal Road.
