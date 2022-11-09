A request that would allow a sporting goods retail business to operate on Apple Valley Road was shot down in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night after considerable discussion by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
Wayne Murphy applied for conditional use for a home occupation business in an accessory structure for sporting goods retail sales and for the storage of firearms and ammo for federal firearms licenses at 360 Apple Valley Road, Alto.
The request failed in a 3-2 vote, with BOC chairman Charles Turk and commissioners Bo Garrison and Keith Gardiner voting no. Commissioners Danny Maxwell and Sammy Reece voted yes.
Turk said, “I voted no because I think it (firearms sales) needs to be online or you meet them.”
Turk had earlier made a motion that firearms and ammo sales be allowed only off-site. He said Murphy could meet customers at another location for these sales.
“If traffic is a problem, I think sales should be online and he can meet someone, I don’t care if it’s down the road or wherever,” Turk said.
After more discussion, Turk withdrew this motion and Maxwell made the motion that failed.
Maxwell’s motion included several conditions, including that the hours of operation for retail sales be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and that the sale of guns and ammo be at gun shows and online and that these items be stored at the residence in a safe and not at the store, that a tax assessor field audit be completed and that the property plat be stamped non-confirming use due to the building being in front of house.
When Murphy presented his request he said that traffic is not an issue.
“Last week, I had seven customers, and this is supposed to be the busiest time of the year, and two Internet sales and one guy call,” Murphy said.
When the recommendation was made that sales be made off-site, Wayne said this would be a problem.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff, I can’t lift,” he said. “I can’t haul it around. Most of my customers call me. I know who is coming in and out. There ain’t no riff raff that comes down there because I would throw them out… If y’all shut me down, I don’t know what to do. If y’all let me keep my business, I will make sure if I sell my property there can’t be no business there. I have a lot invested and I won’t be able to make it.”
Three people spoke in support of the request, including
John Millwood, who said, “I’ve listened to this process from start to finish. Business, not known to Mr. Murphy, was running two years in non-compliance with no complaints. I don’t see how it will be an issue for the business to continue to run.”
Blake Griffin, who is building a house on Apple Valley Road, “This has been a business for two years. If there had been a problem, someone would have notified you. Never has there been any kind of complaint made. It’s low impact. There is nothing out of the way at what he is doing. It is a home occupation.”
Several people spoke in opposition, including Justin LaHayne, who lives on Apple Valley Road, who said, “My biggest concern is the increase of traffic. Anyone from you guys to a criminal can be up and down this road.”
Whitney Lewallen LaHayne, “I’ve been almost hit on the drive.”
Mark White said, “I moved down there to get out of businesses. I don’t like having a business, I don’t care if it’s a hair salon or what it is.”
Gail Lewallen said, “We have no one of knowing who comes up down the road. My children and their friends play up down the road and all over the property. We shouldn’t have to worry about who is coming down the road to the business.”
•during public comments, the BOC heard from county resident Sam Moon over his concerns about trash on Hwy. 51 and Hwy. 441 coming from trucks going to the landfill. Among his comments were, “I’m tired of picking up trash on my road, every day… There is no teeth in any laws because we’ve got no one to enforce them… You aren’t going to run these people off if you fine them. They don’t have anywhere else to go… Hwy. 51 and 441 are one of the dirtiest parts of the state right now.”
•the BOC approved a request for road patching on Industrial Boulevard.
•the BOC approved to allocate $20,902 for digital orthophotography for the county GIS/Mapping department. This is done every two years and the money was budgeted for the project. The work will be done in December and January.
