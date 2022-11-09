A request that would allow a sporting goods retail business to operate on Apple Valley Road was shot down in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night after considerable discussion by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.

Wayne Murphy applied for conditional use for a home occupation business in an accessory structure for sporting goods retail sales and for the storage of firearms and ammo for federal firearms licenses at 360 Apple Valley Road, Alto.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.