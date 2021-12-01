Developers of a subdivision proposed for McCoy Bridge Road have postponed their request that was set to be heard by the Homer Planning Commission.
James Otis Rylee and Darren Rylee notified town officials that the initial costs came in at more than they anticipated, according to town clerk Carol Ayers.
Last month, Mayor Doug Cheek told the council about potential plans for the 25-home subdivision. It would have been located on a 36-acre tract of land. Right now, zoning allows for one home per acre.
The proposal will be heard at a later time.
