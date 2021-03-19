Plans for two residential developments were discussed at the Lula City Council meeting last week.
Norton Capital Inc. has submitted an application to build 36 two-story town homes, at 5980 Moon Drive/Hwy 51. The property would have to be rezoned from residential to planned residential development. The proposal includes a pavilion, sidewalks, a playground and other amenities.
Developers say it will be designed to create a sense of community in keeping with the historical character of Lula.
Holly Owens Management has also proposed to rezone a parcel of property located at 5252 and 5752 Old Cornelia Hwy. from residential to planned residential development. When completed, the property will have three comfortable loft style apartments. This is the property where the Daniels Grocery Store and Laundromat and a residence were located. In this proposal, the current buildings will be given a major facelift. Developers say it will have a brand new façade that will maintain the character of the building but have a new street front.
All adjacent property owners have been notified and there will be a public hearing with the Planning Commission on April 6 and the City Council on April 19.
365 OVERLAY DISTRICT
The council also discussed the 365 Overlay District, “Gateway Corridors.” Mayor Jim Grier explained that this would be the first impression visitors get when arriving in the city. Grier expressed his desire to support downtown businesses with signage, promotions, and networking.
The council also discussed a base pay raise for the mayor and council in the next terms. The last salary increase was in 1982, and it was proposed that the pay be raised from $100 to $250 a month. There will be a public hearing on this proposal in May.
The council also:
•discussed a proposed zoning amendments for breweries, tap rooms, vape shops.
•approved a request for the Lula Assembly of Praise to use the park for an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•discussed COVID shots being offered at Lula Pharmacy.
