A residential fire in Gillsville started in a kitchen.
On October 26,the Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire Department responded to 601 Henderson Road, Gillsville, responded to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, units found a single-family structure with smoke showing from the exterior.
The fire was located in the kitchen area and contained to the room of origin. The kitchen area was damaged by fire with smoke damage throughout the residence. The structure is listed as having minor damage.
No injuries were reported. The occupants were home at the time of the fire and it is listed as an accidental fire.
