Dear Editor, After reading this week’s column by Angela Gary, I was reminded of my own experience living in both worlds, rural Banks County, and urban metro Atlanta in Decatur. I still go back to church in Atlanta where I’ve been a member since 1961. I am a deacon there and we respond to those suffering loss of loved ones and illness as do others in the congregation. Additionally, neighbors and friends give support.
Recently, my Banks County neighbors’ house burned and the community response was equally immediate and caring here.
However valuable small communities are, Mike Buffington’s piece about managing growth showed wisdom. I believe growth will surely come, if slowly, to Banks County. The lack of available housing has caused property values to rise here, and for those not planning to sell, their taxes will also go up. It seems better to not just approve housing complexes for upscale new citizens, but to do the mixed-priced developments that will allow all levels of citizen and their needed contributions to our labor market to have housing available. Meanwhile, we need to accept the diversity of new citizens and their educational needs. Fortunately the infrastructure bill passed by the Democratic majority in congress will assist in meeting utility and construction needs the county will be doing.
Thanks to both Angela Gary and Mike Buffington for their views. Planning Commission and Commissioners take note!
Sincerely,
Mary Ellen Myers
Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.