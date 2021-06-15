Following an approximately 20-minute closes session, the Development Authority of Banks County, on Tuesday, June 15, approved two contracts on property in the Grove River Business Park.
A contract with NWF Acquisitions for 1.83 acres on Grove Creek Pt., next to Pritchett Tire, was approved for $1.35 million. A restaurant, which was not named, is planned for this piece of property.
A second contract with BSP, LP for 23 acres off Grove Creek Pt., across from Selit, was approved for $1.46 million. An assembly plant that uses the foam underlayment made by Selit is planned for this property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Tuesday meeting:
•the authority approved $500 for renewal of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce membership.
•executive director Richard Brooks presented his May/June update that included: attending the Georgia Economic Development (GED) Association conference; finishing preparations for and holding an ExportON: 1st Annual Georgia High-Tech I-85 Corridor B2B Partnership Summit, drafting a press release about the summit and setting up multiple meetings between High-Tech Canadian companies and GED; finalizing contracts for two economic development authority properties; kicking off preparations for the Banks Business Minute; creating a rough draft for the economic development website; attending grant webinar for trails and broadband; and setting up educational meetings for the Banks County Board of Commissioners (BOC), Banks County Planning Commission and public with Rope Roberts and the county’s bond attorney.
•chairman Scott Ledford told the board he wanted to clear up some allegations that were brought out during a previous BOC meeting that he was in possession of some county bonds for title property. Ledford said that in 2018 he was in possession of the bond for title property only long enough to receive Environmental Protection Division (EPD) approval for the recycling center on Industrial Blvd. next to the county’s wastewater treatment plant. Ledford said when EPD approval was given he paid the county in full for the property.
•Ledford also told the board that an allegation was made that the BOC and development authority are allowing a board member to serve who does not live in Banks County. Ledford said in the information that he has been able to locate the requirement is a member’s "domicile" – where they call home and pay taxes – has to be in the county, not their residence.
