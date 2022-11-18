The Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host a health fair informational session at the next meeting on Monday, November 21, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa.
The presenters will be Susan Allgood, field representative, Aetna Health Plan, and Sheila Payne, Georgia representative for Government Employees Health Association Plan. The new 2023 premium rate chart will be available for all attendees. This chart provides information on all the plans offered during the 2023 Open Season by Office of Personal Management (OPM).
At the Chapter’s October meeting, members were provided brochures and premium information by a team of representatives led by Lisa Davis, field representative for Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for the Atlanta Metro area and North Georgia.
NARFE urges federal employees and retirees to carefully review the FEHB Plan options amid rising costs and changes in benefits within the plans to insure that they are taking advantage of all options. The average premium increase is 8.6 percent with some plans showing an increase of 12 percent. Comparison shopping is important as this is the greatest premium increase since 2011, leaders state.
All current and retired federal employees and their guests are encouraged to attend the meetings. NARFE is known as the “federal benefits experts.”
“As the only organization solely dedicated to the general welfare of all federal workers and retirees, NARFE delivers valuable guidance, timely resources and powerful advocacy,” leaders state. “For 100 years, NARFE has been the trusted source of knowledge for the federal community of employees and their families.”
The Chapter's Christmas party will be held on Monday, December 12, at The Point Church beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Just Right Catering preparing the meal. All members and prospective members and their families are invited to attend the dutch treat lunch. Call 706.754.1270 or mjfarms100@aol.com to make a reservation not later than December 5. The program will include installation of officers for 2023 and seasonal entertainment as well as the Alzheimer's Fundraiser for 2022.
