AT NARFE MEETING

Shown at a recent NARFE meeting are: (L-R) Chapter member Alex Chambers, Chapter President Jane Finley, representing Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield; Floretta Hardmon, retired from the Veterans Administration; Lisa Davis, field representative and Wanda Hardiman, retired from General Services Administration. Picture provided by Anelia Chambers.

The Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host a health fair informational session at the next meeting on Monday, November 21, at the X Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa.

The presenters will be Susan Allgood, field representative, Aetna Health Plan, and Sheila Payne, Georgia representative for Government Employees Health Association Plan. The new 2023 premium rate chart will be available for all attendees. This chart provides information on all the plans offered during the 2023 Open Season by Office of Personal Management (OPM).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.