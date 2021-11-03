The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia NARFE Chapter 1818 held its meeting on October 18 at the X-Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on Doyle Street.
The speaker was Sebrina Kennedy, the Blue Cross/Blue Shield nurse for this area. Her topic was nutrition and how to better understand what to eat for a healthy diet that assists to control weight, and provides energy and strong bones. She gave a healthy choice recipe for trail mix and a measuring cup to each member. This topic was by popular request and she concluded with a period of responses to member’s questions.
Lisa Davis, Blue Cross/Blue Shield field representative, provided information of the 2022 rates for health insurance.
The November 15 meeting will be held at the X-Factor Grill at 10:30 a.m. All active and retired federal civilian employees are invited to attend. Tommy Childress will be the guest speaker as he provides information on the importance of caregivers for patients in various stages of cognative decline and how they can help the Alzheimer’s patient as well as other family members understand the importance of proper care.
Sheila Payne, the representative for GEHA health insurance, will also be present to provide information on the changes and additions for 2022. Open Season for FEHB is November 8 through December 10. If you are enrolled in a FEHB plan and do not desire to change, your coverage will automatically be renewed with the new rates and coverage. If you wish to change health plans, add coverage or family members to your plan, you will need to make those changes during Open Season. See the GA Federation newsletter for specific information online at ganarfe.org
As a final note, the December 13 meeting will be a holiday party at The Point Church in Toccoa and the luncheon meal of fried chicken, green beans, slaw, rolls, apple pie and tea/coffee/water. Installation of officers will conducted by Clarence Robinson, Region 3 vice president. The meal will be prepared and served by Just Right Catering. The cost per person is $16. Make reservations not later than December 8 by contacting the treasure at bieringht@truvista.net. For more information, contact mjfarms100@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.