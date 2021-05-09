The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 1818 meets monthly at the XFactor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. The chapter has changed the meeting time to 10:30 a.m. on the third Monday of each month which enables the program to be held before the luncheon followed by a short business meeting with adjournment at 1 p.m.
All federal civilian retirees and current employees are invited to attend and learn more about the programs, as well as the benefits of being a National Active and Retired Federal Employee (NARFE) member. NARFE provides professional representation for its members at the national and state levels, partnership with sponsors for discounts or products and services and active partnership with The National Alzheimer's Association as the main fundraiser. All contributions are directed to Alzheimer's research as the organization works to find a cure for the disease.
The program speaker for the April meeting was Chapter Vice President David Hinson, who provided information and a PowerPoint presentation on Wildflowers of the Chattooga and Tugaloo Watershed. This included pictures of native flowers found in the area and background information about the wildflowers. He lives in Rabun County and is retired from USDA/Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The next meeting will be held Monday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at XFactor Grill and the speaker will be Sheila Payne representing GEHA, which is one of the oldest federal employees health benefits insurance programs for this area. She will provide information on GEHA's coverage as well as tips for daily diet and healthy living.
For more information about NARFE and the chapter, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
