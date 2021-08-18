Members of the Toccoa/NE GA NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) Chapter 1818 held their monthly meeting at the X-Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa. Members and guests in attendance enjoyed a dutch treat lunch and an interesting and informative program on home security and the precautions that citizens can take to remain safe and secure within a personal residence and while driving.
The department's major focus is to serve the people working together to stop crime, prevent vehicle accidents and deaths. Residents can assist by locking house and vehicle doors. Drivers distracted by cell phone use is the major cause of injury and death with failure to observe speed limits as a close second cause.
Following the program, representatives of the Stephens County Sheriff's Office were presented a numbered watercolor print of the covered bridge painted by Alex Chambers, a long-time member of the chapter.
The chapter meets at the X-Factor Grill on the third Monday of each month except for December, and the next meeting will be August 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. The program will be presented by the Stephens County Hospital's Clinical Dietitian Kathy Birkett with a program on Diets and Nutrition. All members, potential members (active and retired federal civilian employees) and guests are welcome to attend.
For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
