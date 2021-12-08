The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818 held its November meeting at the X-Factor Grill on Doyle Street in Toccoa.
The program featured Tommy Childers, Chaplain, Tugaloo Home Health/ Amedisys Hospice. He spoke on the service they provide for the patient as well as the family during the critical last days of life as they walk the journey with the family providing comfort and care. Tamera Black spoke on the 245 families they serve annually to nurture and care providing physical, mental, emotional personal care for patient and family. The patient care is primary however the family care is ongoing.
The chapter also had Sheila Payne, Georgia Representative for GEHA Insurance, provide information on the options available in 2022. Many members continue to choose GEHA. The chapter's member with the longest continued membership in GEHA, is Alex Chambers.
The Chapter will have its annual Holiday Party on December 13 at The Point Church with all members as well as federal civilian employees and retirees invited to attend. The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. and the meal prepared by Just Right Catering will be served at noon. Reservations can be made by calling the chapter treasurer at 706-244-6729. Carrie Sams, Children's Minister at The Point Church, will provide entertainment.
