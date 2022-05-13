Toccoa / NE GA Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on April 18.
The guest speaker was Banks County resident, Jerry Boling, entrepreneur and owner of several businesses in the area. Having served as the representative for the Department of Soil Conservation throughout his career, he has first-hand knowledge of the area and his focus was on economic development in the northeast Georgia.
"Most interesting was our discussion of factors that provide indicators of the future growth," said Jane Finley, FARFE president. "He emphasized proper planning for future development as high tech companies are changing our environment. An indicator of this is the increases in property values. Our agricultural area is transitioning to become business and industrial prime locations. Election of goal oriented government officials is key to attracting businesses and industry that provide financial revenue to fund for the infrastructure needed to support the growth as our area has become attractive to both residential and industry. Interestingly, we are learning in recent news of electric vehicle manufacturing plants and subsidiary supporting companies being wooed to the state as a result of the marketing of the many advantages to locating in Georgia. There is always push-back from residents who want growth but do not want it in their own community. There are changes ahead if we are to enjoy the financial impact of industrial growth in the state with more jobs and economic opportunities."
The chapter’s next meeting will be Monday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the X Factor grill. The speaker will be Shelby Ryals who is Assistant Admissions Officer for Toccoa Falls College. The topic will be the growth and educational advancement opportunities available at the college and the graduates. Toccoa Falls College is an example of extraordinary positive impact in our community.
All current and retired federal employees and their guests are encouraged to attend our meetings. NARFE is the organization that represents and provides assistance to its members being known as the “federal benefits experts.”
For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.