The Toccoa/Northeast Georgia National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818 held its September 20 meeting at the X-Factor Grill on Doyle Street in downtown Toccoa. The program "Fall Wild Flowers in Our Area,"was presented by David Hinson, chapter vice president, who retired from the Department of Natural Resources.
His PowerPoint presentation included photographs fall flowers and facts about the most popular wild flowers.
Following the program, local artist and a NARFE chapter member Alex Chambers presented Hinson a print of his artistic work depicting a garden setting.
"We are most appreciative for David sharing his knowledge of Mother Nature's fall colors of flowers and leaves," leaders state.
The next meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. on October 18 at the X-Factor Grill and all active and retired federal civilian employees and guests are invited to attend the program at 10:30 a.m. followed by a dutch-treat lunch ordered from the Grill's lunch menu including their daily special.
In preparation for the upcoming Federal Employee Health Benefit Insurance Open Season (FEHB), the program will include a presentation from Lisa Davis, the area representative from Blue Cross/Blue Shield Anthem to provide information and pricing of the various options available for the 2022 annual premium. Other insurance representatives unable to visit due to company restrictions will provide their 2022 brochures for handouts to those in attendance.
Additionally, Sabrina Kennedy, Wellness Nurse, will present a program on Nutrition and Wise Choices for a Healthy Lifestyle, better known as Nutrition 101.
For more information about the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) initiatives for members, Chapter 1818 and the meetings, send a request to mjfarms100@aol.com.
