The National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1818 held the December meeting as the annual Christmas party at The Point Church on December13.
The meal was catered by Just Right Catering followed by entertainment as Carrie Sams, youth pastor at The Point Church led the sing-along of favorite Christmas carols.
Clarence Robinson, Region III National Vice President, installed the officers for 2022. They are: Marilyn Benson, GA Federation Treasurer; Connie Hammond, Chapter Secretary; Harry Biering, Chapter Treasurer; Jane Finley, Chapter President.
Contributions were made by members to the chapter's fundraiser. Alzheimer's Chair Connie Hammond announced that the chapter had exceeded its goal for the year 2021 and we will begin the 2022 fundraising at our January meeting.
The January meeting of the chapter will be held on Monday, January 17, at the X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Hospice Chaplain Tim Miller who also serves as an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association and will be sharing the latest details on research to find a cure for this deadly disease. All active and retired federal civilian employees are encouraged to attend and become a part of the Toccoa Chapter of NARFE.
For additional information, email mjfarms100@aol.com.
