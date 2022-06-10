The Toccoa / Northeast Georgia Chapter 1818 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) held its monthly meeting at X Factor Grill in downtown Toccoa on May 16.
The speaker was Shelby Ryals, assistant admissions director at Toccoa Falls College. Members in attendance learned about the growth and educational opportunities available at the college for boarding and day students. Toccoa Falls College, once known as a Bible college, has made opportunities available for numerous degrees and exemplifies the partnership of college and community with its emphasis on work life settings.
The chapter’s next meeting will be Monday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. at X Factor Grill with a dutch treat lunch following guest speaker, Kathy Whitmire. Ms Whitmire is Co-Chair of HOPE for a Drug Free Stephens.
All current and retired federal employees and their guests are encouraged to attend meetings.
NARFE is the organization that represents and provides assistance to its members and the association is known as the “federal benefits experts.” NARFE is the only organization that exists solely to protect the benefits of active and retired federal employees and their families.
For more information, email mjfarms100@aol.com. "Better still, attend our next meeting on Monday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. and you can learn more about NARFE," leaders state. " We hope to see you there."
