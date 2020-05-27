The "Reverse Parade" planned in Banks County has been cancelled a second time due to the threat of bad weather.
The parade had been rescheduled for Thursday, May 28. However, the decision was made today (Wednesday) to cancel the parade due to the forecast for thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon.
A new date for the parade has not been set.
