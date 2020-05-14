Banks County citizens are asked to drive along Thompson Street in Homer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, for a “Reverse Parade.”
Banks County public safety officials will line the road to salute the citizens as they drive by. Those who drive by are asked not to stop and to maintain social distancing rules.
“We wanted to come together and visit our community and let everyone know that we are here for them,” 911/EMS director Deidra Moore states. “We had heard of small subdivision parades others are doing but we saw a potential for missing portions of our community due to our wide spread areas. We don’t want to miss any of our citizens by mistake. So, we brain stormed and believed this would be the best way we could reach out to show our support while we also ensure that we follow the rules of social distancing and we also ensure that we don’t miss anyone. It is a reverse parade of sorts and what we are calling ‘A Rally of Service Support for our Community.’ We will line Thompson Street with public safety, public service and public servants and invite our citizens to come and see us and drive by in a parade of sorts so that we can wave and send messages of encouragement and support.”
