Action to rezone property at Banks Crossing for an apartment complex was postponed until December following a request from the developer to take a second look at the plans.
A representative of Green River Builders asked a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, that the request be tabled until the Dec. 10 meeting of the Banks County Board of Commissioners in order for the developers to consider adding a commercial element to the plans. Commissioner Charles Turk pointed out that if the plans changed that drastically the developers would have to start the process over and go back to the planning commission for a recommendation.
"You have to go through the whole process again," Turk said. "You can't just put lipstick on a pig."
The Banks County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a request to rezone property at Banks Crossing from C-2 (General Commercial) to R2 (Multi-Family Housing) to locate apartments on the site. The original plans are for 360. The average rental price would be $1,200 per month. The City of Commerce would provide the water and sewer to the development. It is a $42 million, five-year project that would be developed in three phases.
In other zoning business at the Nov. 12 meeting, the BOC:
•denied a request from Thai Bui to rezone property on Felton Circle from ARR (agriculture rural residential) to CAD (consolidated agricultural district) to locate additional poultry houses. The current zoning allows six poultry houses. The change would allow two additional poultry houses. The BOC will also take action on this request Nov. 12.
•approved a request from Stephanie Meiburg for a variance to separate two parcels of 1.99 acres to allow an additional residence.
See next week’s issue for more action from the Nov. 12 meeting of the BOC.
