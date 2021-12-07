A rezoning request to locate an industrial park at the Martin Bridge Road and I-85 interchange that was to be heard by the Banks County Planning Commission Tuesday night has been postponed.
The request from PNK Holdings was postponed at the request of the developer. Banks County zoning officer Paul Ruark said the developer has postponed the request for at least 60 days in order to do a transportation study and development of regional impact (DRI) study. A new hearing date has not been set.
PNK is requesting that a 167-acre, a 38-acre lot and a 212-acre lot be rezoned from Agricultural Rural Residential (ARR) to M1 (industrial) and a 137-acre lot be rezoned from Commercial (C2) to M1 (industrial).
The four tracts are currently owned by a variety of invest groups and individuals. PNK Holdings is an international development firm that has two other industrial parks in Georgia, one in Atlanta and the other in Savannah. The company has 37 industrial parks world-wide.
According to preliminary design drawings, PNK plans nine industrial buildings at the Martin Bridge site totaling over 5.8 million square feet of warehouse and/or industrial space. Two of the proposed buildings are over 1 million square feet with one planned at 1.7 million square feet.
PLANNING MEETING
At the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the following action was taken:
•approval of the plat for Seth Cape for Phase IV of The Oaks at Banks Crossing.
•recommendation of amendments to the subdivision ordinances for the board of commissioners to consider when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.