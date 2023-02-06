A ribbon cutting is planned for 4 p.m. on Friday at a new business in Maysville, Bryson's Barbecue, located at 9155 Gillsville Road, in between Aimee's Closet and Mini Shug.
The Maysville Downtown Development Authority plans to host an official “Grand Opening” for Bryson’s Barbecue on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the city’s newest business.
