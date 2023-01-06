The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will be presented Jan. 27-29 at Fox Theater by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta.

Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/Riverdance or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.

