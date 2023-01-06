The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will be presented Jan. 27-29 at Fox Theater by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta.
Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/Riverdance or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
The performance schedule is as follows: 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.
The 25th anniversary production of Riverdance is continuing its critically acclaimed tour in over 50 cities across North America in 2023. The critically acclaimed 25th Anniversary North American Tour was shut down in March 2020 during a sold-out return engagement to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Riverdance celebrated a return to the stage in the United Kingdom, where the iconic show played to sold out audiences in 27 cities across the country. Then followed its debut at Expo 2020 Dubai with a special production of Riverdance presenting a multi-cultural experience including artists from the Middle East region. A highlight of the four-week run was the Riverdance performance at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for their Thanksgiving Day celebrations.
For more information, visit the website, www.riverdance.com; Facebook, @Riverdance; Twitter, @Riverdance; Instagram, @Riverdance; and TikTok: @Riverdance25.
ABOUT BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA
Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.
