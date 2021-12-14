The Banks County Board of Commissioners took action Tuesday night that will lead to improvements on eight county roads.
The BOC agreed for 6.84 miles of roadway to be improved with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue. This will include Jameson Place, Prospect Road, Whippoorwill Way, Crump Road, Poole Road and Apple Pie Ridge Road.
The BOC also agreed for $483,000 in state funds to be used for improvements on Chatham Road, 1.27 miles, and Spring Road, 2.70 miles. Any additional money needed for these two projects will come from SPLOST revenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting on Tuesday, the BOC:
•approved a change order for the multi-purpose field contract to allow for additional sod.
•approved an addition for fire station 24.
•approved the construction bid award for Fire Station 41.
•approved a contract with CSRA to provide probation services for the Probate Court.
•agreed for Costar Realty Information Inc. to provide re-evaluation of commercial and industrial properties services for the tax assessor’s office.
•approved the 2022 alcohol licenses.
•agreed that no thru truck traffic will be allowed on East Ridgeway Road and Faulkner Road due to it damaging the roads. No trucks with loads larger than 3,600 pounds, longer than 30 feet or with more than 10 wheels will be allowed.
•approved the 2022 gravel hauling bud and contract award to Triple H Transport.
•agreed to support the Annexation Legislation endorsed by the Association of County Commissioners.
•re-established the Energy Excise Tax and entered into agreement with the cities for allocation and distribution of the proceeds from the tax.
•approved the 2022 qualifying fees for county elections.
•named Danny Maxwell as the BOC vice chairman for 2022.
•reviewed the subdivision recommendations from the planning commissioners.
