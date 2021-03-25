A road rage incident is among the recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman said she was involved in a road rage incident in Jackson County and, when she got off of Sims Bridge Road, someone threw a cup out of the other vehicle and struck her car.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week includes:
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•burglary at a Carson Segars Road, Maysville, residence. The home is unoccupied and the person checking on it said someone had broken in since the last time he checked it.
•shoplifting when a someone took several items from Walmart and left without paying for them.
•custody dispute at an Alto location when a man met his ex-girlfriend to pick up his son.
•shoplifting when a man took several watches and batteries from Walmart and left without paying for them.
• shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone attempted to make a fraudulent return.
•shoplifting when someone attempted to leave Walmart without paying for several items.
•go-cart and other items stolen from a storage shed on Waterplant Road, Commerce.
•dispute between two men at a Whoopsie Drive, Gillsville, address.
•distributing obscene material after a woman said she was communicating with someone on social media and the man sent her a photo of juvenile not wearing any clothes.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a man and his step-son at a Prospect Road location.
•fight between two men at an Industrial Park Drive, Commerce, location.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing motel.
•theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Hwy. 51 North, Homer, address.
•theft at Walmart when someone went through the self-scan line and did not scan all of the items.
•domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing motel.
•burglary at a Vaughn Road, Homer, residence.
•suspicious person trying to get into a shed at a Leachman Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and put several items in a bag without scanning them.
•trespassing at a Brewer Road, Lula, residence.
•mailbox damaged at a Vaughn Road, Homer, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Banks Crossing motel.
•verbal domestic dispute at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, address.
•fraudulent activity when a woman said money was taken from her bank account.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Nix Road Alto, location.
•shoplifting when a man put diapers in his pants and left Walmart without paying for them.
•fraudulent activity when a woman purchased a computer online and was told to purchase gift cards to pay for it.
•vehicle fire at an I-85 location.
•trespassing at Maple Drive, Commerce.
•shoplifting when a man went into Walmart and got a crossbow from the sporting goods department and then attempted to return it without first purchasing it.
•couple fighting in the parking lot of Walmart.
