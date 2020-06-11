An incident of road rage was reported at Banks Crossing after a man said a woman pulled out in front of him on Hwy. 441 so he followed her into the Walmart parking lot and got out and told her she needed to learn how to drive.
The man said the woman threw ice cream at his vehicle and some of it hit his daughter, who was a passenger in his vehicle.
The deputy spoke with the other driver, an 18-year-old, who said she was pulling out of Jaemor Farms and the man began following her and pulled into Walmart behid her. She said when she parked, he got out and yelled that she needed to learn to drive and should go back to her country. She said she did react by throwing ice cream but that it was intended to hit the vehicle and not the passenger in the vehicle.
The deputy told both drivers that a report would be filed and it would be up to the man if he wanted to file charges against the teenager for throwing the ice cream.
