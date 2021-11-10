An incident of road race reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office involved a woman yelling at a couple, trying to fight them and then following them home and throwing rocks at their vehicle.
A woman said she was driving on Grant Mill Road at the narrow portion near the paved end when she met three vehicles in the road. She said she was backing up to allow the other vehicles to pass when a woman in one of the vehicles began yelling at her. She said as the other vehicles passed her, one of them got stuck in a ditch. She said the woman who was yelling got out her vehicle and tried to fight her husband, who was in another vehicle.
She said her husband drove away so the woman walked up to her vehicle and tried to fight her. The victim said she also drove away.
The woman said that when she and her husband got home and inside their residence, they saw that the woman had followed them home and was outside yelling for them to come outside. She was also throwing rocks at their vehicle. She had left the scene when the deputy arrived to take the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office includes the following:
•stolen vehicle located at an Old Webbs Creek Road, Commerce, address.
•lock damaged on a storage building at a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, location.
•scrap metal stolen from a Garland White Road, Alto, address.
•shoplifting when a woman concealed items in her purse at Walmart and left the store without paying for them.
•domestic dispute between a couple at Red Roof Inn at Banks Crossing. The woman said it started as a verbal dispute then the man threw her to the ground.
•shoplifting when a woman put food and other items totaling $201 in her purse at Walmart and left the store without paying.
•battery at a Felton Circle, Commerce, address when a man said he and his cousin got into a fight. He said his cousin hit him in the back of the head with a hard object and then bot on top of him and began hitting him in the face.
•domestic dispute between a couple when a man hit the woman several items in the chest with a closed fist. The incident occurred in a car at a Hwy. 441 business. A video camera that the business had showed the man striking the woman several items inside the vehicle and then pulling her back when she tried to get out. The man was arrested.
•a woman reported that she believes someone she has been living with stole prescription medication from her.
•reports of a pedestrian in the roadway on I-85. Deputies found a man who said he ran from a Banks Crossing restaurant when two people with guns show at him. The man was found to be a homeless man from New Jersey and his claims were found to be unwarranted. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
•unruly juvenile at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, address.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 59, Commerce, address.
•burglary when two people were found inside a Spring Road, Baldwin, residence.
•attempted theft of a vehicle from an Oak Street, Homer, location. A man reported that the lock had been tampered with on the vehicle.
•a man reported being threatened by a “prostitute” he contacted on a “backpage” on the Internet. The deputy told him to block the number and stay off “backpages.”
•a woman said someone hacked into her social media account and is sending messages under her name. She said she believes it is her ex-husband.
•a Maysville man said the front windshield of his excavator is busted out and he believes someone shot it.
•a Blueberry Ridge Drive, Lula, woman said she believes packages have been stolen from her residence. She said she has received notification that they have been delivered but she has not received them.
•a Cranes Mobile Home Park, Homer, woman said a window was broken in her home while she was in the hospital.
•burglary at The Pottery, Banks Crossing, when two people were spotted looking in boxes stacked up inside the building. When deputies arrived, two people were seen running. They were both found hiding among the boxes and were arrested.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-scan line and scanned cheaper prices for more expensive items.
•dispute between a couple at a Highway 198, Homer, address.
•wallet stolen from a vehicle at a Capstone Way, Commerce, location.
•fight at the McDonald’s drive-thru when a customer got out of the car and struck an employee after being upset about the drive-thru closing early.
•four laptops stolen from The Pottery at Banks Crossing.
•simple battery during a dispute at Waffle House at Banks Crossing.
•domestic dispute between a married couple during a birthday party for their daughter at an Alto residence.
•dispute between a couple who are divorcing, but still living together, at a Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, location.
•a Baldwin man reported being the victim of fraud when he sold a laptop to someone online and they did not pay him for it.
•wood stolen from a new home under construction site on Planters Knoll, Baldwin.
•a Commerce man reported being the victim of a scam when he tried to buy a car.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman used the self-checkout line and scanned one item as she put several items in her bag.
•credit card fraud against a man who said someone made purchases on his Home Depot card.
•assault and battery during a domestic dispute at an Old Hwy. 441 North, Alto, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman opened cosmetics and put the items in her purse.
•ball hitch stolen from a Commerce woman’s vehicle.
