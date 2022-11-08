In Tuesday’s election, Banks County voters supported the renewal of the one-cent road and bridges tax. The vote was 3,894 in favor of renewing the tax, with 3,226 voting no.

In other election news, U.S. District 9 Congressman Andrew Clyde was overwhelming re-elected to serve another term in Banks County and district-wide.

