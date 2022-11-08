In Tuesday’s election, Banks County voters supported the renewal of the one-cent road and bridges tax. The vote was 3,894 in favor of renewing the tax, with 3,226 voting no.
In other election news, U.S. District 9 Congressman Andrew Clyde was overwhelming re-elected to serve another term in Banks County and district-wide.
In Banks County, Republican Clyde had 6,564 votes, while Democrat challenger Mike Ford had 697 votes.
In the District 50 State Senate race, incumbent Bo Hatchet, a Republican, had 6,614 votes in Banks County, while Democrat challenger Paulette Williams had 654 votes.
Banks County had a 55 percent voter turnout with 7,338 people casting a ballot.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Brian Kemp (R) had the most votes in Banks County with 6,638, while Democrat Stacey Abrams had 607. Libertarian Shane Hazel had 68 votes in Banks County.
State-wide results were not available at press-time Tuesday night.
In the U.S Senate rate, Herschel Walker had the majority of the votes in Banks County with 6,348, while incumbent Raphael Wamock had 772 votes. Libertarian Chase Oliver had 159 votes.
State-wide results were not available at press-time Tuesday night.
The results in Banks County for other races on the ballot were:
•Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones (R), 6,481; Charlie Bailey (D), 679; and and Ryan Graham (L), 120.
•Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger, incumbent (R), 6,291; Bee Nguyen (D), 621; and Ted Metz (L), 317.
•Attorney General: Chris Carr, incumbent (R), 6,460; Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D),683; and Martin Cowen (L), 126.
•Commissioner of Agriculture: Tyler Harper (R), 6,562; Nakita Hemingway (D), 559; and David Raudabaugh (L), 151.
•Commissioner of Insurance: John King, incumbent (R), 6,599; and Janice Laws Robinson (D), 657.
•State School Superintendent: Richard Woods, incumbent (R), 6,604; and Alisha Thomas Searcy (D), 650.
•Commissioner of Labor: Bruce Thompson (R), 6508; William "Will" Boddie Jr. (D), 614; and Emily Anderson (L), 145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.