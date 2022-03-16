Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation will narrow I-85 to one lane at night during the week on Interstate 85/State Route 403 (I-85/SR 403) to begin resurfacing as a part of ongoing concrete pavement maintenance.
This work will continue nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Fridays and should be completed by late August 2022.
The work will be done in Banks County on I-85 at State Route 403, from milepost 149 to milepost 154.4. Travel lanes will be reduced to one lane during the pavement maintenance. All I-85 North and Southbound motorists should expect heavy delays in that area.
"This is a work zone and extreme caution is necessary," officials state. "Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone. Message signs, barrels and cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. Drivers should be aware that personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to travel lanes. Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or update or download the newest version of the 511GA app for Apple and Android."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.