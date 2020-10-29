A robber stole a purse from a woman who got money from an ATM inside the RaceTrac Convenience Store at Banks Crossing on Oct. 26.
The suspect, who is shown on the surveillance video, is a male wearing a purple Lakers jersey. The suspect can be seen speaking with suspected accomplices, a white female in a black shirt and a black male in a red shirt.
The suspect waited for the victim to leave the store after getting money from the ATM, walked in front of her and snatched her purse. He can be seen dragging the woman across the parking lot as she attempted to hold onto her purse. He took the purse and ran away. He is believed to have been picked up by accomplices on the side of I-85.
