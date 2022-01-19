Shane Roberts was named chairman of the Banks County Board of Education when the group met Thursday night, with Wes Whitfield appointed to serve as vice chairman.
Also during the meeting, superintendent Ann Hopkins said all efforts are being made to continue to keep school open as the number of absences due to COVID-19 continues.
"It's touch and go every day," she said. "It depends on the number of available personnel. We do have a large population that is out; not only for COVID but flu and strep and stomach bugs. We are working to keep people here and keep them healthy."
In the other business during the meeting, the BOE voted to increase the pay for substitute nutrition workers and teachers. The nutrition workers pay was increased from $8 an hour to $11 an hour. The teacher pay was increased to range from $90 a day to $120 a day, depending on whether the sub has a degree or if it's long-term work.
