The Banks County Rotary Club prepared "Shoeboxes for Seniors," which were delivered via the Meals On Wheels program to the senior citizens in Banks County.
Working in conjunction with Tracie Hammond, the director of the Banks County Senior Citizen's Center, Rotarians volunteered to fill shoebox-sized care boxes filled with all kinds of surprises. The contents included practical items such as lotions or soaps, fun times like puzzles or books, and useful items like hair brushes or deodorant.
"With everything on lockdown and the Senior Center closed for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Banks County Rotary Club found a way to safely reach out and let them know we care about them and put a smile on their faces," Rotary president Mark Valentine stated.
