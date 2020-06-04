In the Banks County Rotary Club's first meeting back live and in-person since Covid-19, vocational talks from three Banks County Rotarians were featured.
Michael Housworth, Tricia Massey and Doug Cheek sharing about their career paths and vocational challenges along the way.
"We learned some unique things about each one of them, and we appreciate them all the more," Rotary Club president Mark Valentine stated.
Massey is a Business Development Specialist and Community Relations professional for Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Cheek has a number of businesses and enterprises, the newest is his ownership of Home Town Pool & Spa in Commerce.
Housworth is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.