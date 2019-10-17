The Rotary Club of Banks County will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease.
The event is among thousands to be held by Rotary clubs around the world on World Polio Day, Oct. 24.
Rotary members in Banks County are taking action on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today.
The Club will be conducting a fundraising drive through the end of October in an effort to raise funds for Rotary International’s PolioPlus Fund. Donations can be made online at pledgereg.com/BanksRotaryPolioDrive. Checks can also be mailed to Banks County Rotary/PolioFund, P.O. Box 54, Homer, Ga., 30547.
On the day prior to World Polio Day, Wednesday, Oct. 23, during their regular weekly lunch meeting, the Banks County Rotary Club will host a special guest speaker on the topic of the fight against polio. Past Rotary District Governor, Bill Strickland, will be on hand to provide a detailed overview of the fight against polio and the efforts of Rotary over the past 30 years. The event will take place in the Comfort Suites/Commerce-Banks Crossing at noon.
“When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative more than three decades ago, polio paralyzed 1,000 children every day. We’ve made great progress against the disease since then. Polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases in 1988 in 125 countries to 33 cases of wild poliovirus in 2018 in just two countries: Afghanistan and Pakistan. And we remain committed to the end,” leaders state. “With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.”
Rotary has committed to raising U.S. $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that two-to-one, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
“Rotary has come to be known for its efforts to eradicate polio on the international level. We want to make sure that on the local level we are engaged in this effort and we want to invite our community to be a part of it as well,” said Banks County Rotary president, Mark Valentine.
Rotary has contributed more than $1.9 billion to ending polio since 1985.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Rotary president Mark Valentine via email at BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com or by calling 706-340-6965. Information can also be found at endpolio.org. Follow the activities of the Banks County Rotary Club on Facebook: www.fb.me/BanksRotary.
