The Rotary Club of Banks County is now meeting at the new Clubhouse at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
According to club president, Vicki Boling, the primary reason for the change in venue is the need for more space to allow for the appropriate social distancing protocols required by the current pandemic environment.
“We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable," she said. "The larger space will make it much easier for us to accommodate the needs and concerns of both our members and our guests."
The club will continue to conduct their meetings in a ‘hybrid’ fashion that will be both in person and virtual. Members still have the opportunity to participate via the online Zoom and Facebook Live platforms.
The Rotary Club of Banks County meets every Wednesday at noon.
Members and guests are invited to attend. Lunch is served. RSVP via eMail to BanksRotary@gmail.com. Information regarding Zoom and Facebook Live can be obtained on the Banks County Rotary Facebook Event Page.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 27 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.