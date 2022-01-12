The Banks County Rotary Club received several recognitions for the work of its members during 2021.
At the meeting last week, Rotary District 6910 Assistant Governor Rick Billingslea was on hand at the weekly meeting to make several presentations to the club and to past president Vicki Boling.
He presented banners that recognize efforts and contributions during the 2020-21 Rotary year for the Rotary Foundation. Out of over 35,000 clubs worldwide, the Banks County Rotary Club achieved the following:
•One of only 1,530 clubs (top 4%) to achieve "Top Three Highest in Per Capita Annual Giving" honors in their district.
•One of only 4,000 clubs worldwide (top 11%) to attain status as an "Every Rotarian, Every Year Club," with minimum donations of $100 per capita with every dues-paying member contributing at least $25.
•One of only 4,600 clubs worldwide (top 13%) to become a "100% Foundation Giving Club," achieving an average of $100 in per capita giving and 100% participation with every member in the club.
"It took every member to play an important role to help the club receive this outstanding recognition," Rotary leaders state. "Under past president Vicki Boling's leadership, club members donated a total of $4,010 to the Rotary Foundation Annual Fund, which is the highest amount in the club's history. This includes donations to the PolioPlus fund. Total giving was $4,605."
