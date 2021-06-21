The Banks County Rotary Club recognized the community’s first responders, civic and educational leaders at the annual Rotary Salutes program last week.
“The Rotary Salutes program honors and recognizes those who put their lives on the line every day… Banks County’s police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and emergency services personnel,” Rotary Club president Vicki Boling stated. “We also honor servants in the education and public service realm, that go above and beyond working for their community in an effort to make Banks County a little better each day.”
She added, “The reason for gathering together today is to recognize those extraordinary servants of the Banks County community. Through their actions and deeds, they exemplify service above self. It takes a lot of dedication, hard work and often times, for our first responders, putting their lives in harm’s way. Today, it is our privilege to honor them with a Rotary Salute.”
EDUCATION COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD
Tondra Boswell received the Education Community Impact Award.
This award recognizes the educator who lives or works in Banks County for their outstanding service to the community outside the classroom. While many teachers go above and beyond the expectations and requirements within the classroom, this individual also stands out as a servant outside of work through volunteer and service efforts
Boswell is a life-long resident of Banks County. She has worked with the school system in various capacities as an educator for 20-plus years. During the pandemic as well as prior to the pandemic, Boswell has worked with the food pantry through her local church, Gillsville Baptist Church. She has also been responsible for organizing the Special Olympics for the community for many years. She is responsible for organizing the community pep rallies that have been successful in gathering community members to celebrate being part of the Banks County.
BROTHER JIM MCLENDON MEMORIAL ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP
Madison Rose Dacus received the Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Rotary Scholarship.
In 2020, The Banks County Rotary Club established a $1,000 scholarship in honor of the late Reverent Jim McLendon who was a charter member of the Banks County Rotary Club and the former pastor of 21 years for the Homer United Methodist Church. The intent of this award is to benefit a student that is working toward a career that helps people in a profound way through ministry or some other related field.
Madison is planning to attend Emmanuel College this fall to study Christian Ministries and Agricultural Sciences. Her career plan is to use those degrees to work as a botanist and also as a missionary. In addition to an exceptional academic average, she has been extremely busy with her involvement in Environment & Natural Resources (ENR). She was a Junior first place state winner, a Junior Wildlife first place winner, a Senior ENR second place winner, a Junior Forestry first place state winner for Tree ID, a Senior ENR first place state winner, a Senior Wildlife first place state winner and a Senior Land Judging third place state winner. Her hard work and great study habits earned her honor roll recognition during all four years of high school and she also is an honor graduate. She was a BETA Club member, an FFA member and an FFA officer. Active in sports, Dacus played soccer, basketball and ran in cross country.
LIFESAVING AWARDS
This year, Corporal Steven Cain and Deputy M. David Kelly were nominated by Captain Casey Brouwer of the Banks County Sheriff’s Department to receive the Lifesaving Award.
This award is to recognize individuals for the prompt and unselfish act of rendering aid and assistance to another human being, attempting to and/or saving a life. These individuals have demonstrated unusual heroism and extraordinary skill or resourcefulness.
On February 3, Cain responded to a call for service regarding a missing person. The details of the call were that a female had been walking in the woods for the majority of the day and had contacted her daughter by phone and advised her that she was lost and cold. Shortly after she contacted her daughter for help, the battery of her cellular phone died. She was said to be wearing only pajama pants and a thin jacket carrying a single bottle of water, with the temperatures dipping into the twenties at the time of the call.
After responding to the initial call and gathering available information, Cain, along with Kelley and Deputy Motes began searching for the female in the area she was last known to be utilizing location information provided by the complainant. The team established a perimeter and began searching the area while the Georgia State Patrol Aviation unit was en route. Upon their arrival into the area, Cain and Kelley coordinated with Georgia State Patrol Aviation to provide a search for the helicopter that would provide the best chance of successfully locating the woman.
Just after GSP Aviation advised that they believed they had exhausted the search area with negative contact, Kelley and Motes began hearing what they believed to be the screams of a female. Without hesitation and through extremely dense and treacherous terrain, Cain began moving toward the sounds of the female. Simultaneously, Cain and Kelley coordinated to have GSP Aviation directed towards the area where the female might be found. As a result of their efforts, the woman was successfully located in a creek.
AWARD OF MERIT
Sergeant Lee Milligan of the Banks County Sheriff’s Office received the Award of Merit. This award is presented for dedication and initiative above and beyond the call of duty over a period of time that has affected and benefited the citizens and or community of Banks County through a public safety community program.
This year’s awardee was nominated by Banks County Clerk of Courts, Tim Harper, and additionally nominated by Major Carissa McFaddin of the Banks County Sheriffs Office.
Sergeant Milligan has devoted a lot of time and work to keep the Banks County Courthouse safe during the Covid-19 outbreak. He developed the plans to get people and employees in and out of the courthouse in a safe manner. His plan was adopted by the other two counties in the circuit by the Circuit Judges to help other deputies. As the county began to have court again, he planned the entire process to allow the proceeding to start up in a safe manner and abide by the CDC guidelines.
AWARD OF MERIT
This year, a second Award of Merit was presented to Administrative Assistant for Banks County Fire/EMS, April Turner Evans.
Evans was nominated by Battalion Chief Scottie Mathis and Firefighter/Paramedic Keith Freeman.
Evans has been the Administrative Assistant for Banks County Fire/EMS for 11 years. She has taken on many roles during this time that is not listed in her job description. In nominating her, Mathis and Freemna stated, “April is always a phone call away, anytime of the day, whenever anyone has a problem or question and is able to fix it or provide an answer. There is so much she does behind the scenes that many people know nothing about to keep Banks County Fire/EMS running smoothly. Banks County Fire EMS and the community benefit from April doing her job very well and continuously making the department successful. April is a true asset to the department and according to her supervisor they are very, very thankful for everything she unselfishly does for the department.”
PUBLIC SAFETY UNIT OF THE YEAR
The Public Safety Unit of the Year Award went to the Banks County Fire/EMS MED-ONE Unit, and more specifically, Firefighter/Paramedic Larry Kann and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Hernandez.
The Public Safety Unit of the Year award recognizes the outstanding collective performances, over the course of a period of time, or a unit whose professionalism and actions demonstrate excellence in response to a public safety incident. It is awarded to the public safety unit that performed its job with outstanding and exceptional skill and expertise.
On March 25, Med-ONE responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision between a large commercial vehicle and a passenger truck with heavy damage to both vehicles along with entrapment in both vehicles. The driver in the commercial vehicle was in critical condition and had to be cut out to the vehicle by Banks County Fire/EMS personnel. The patient was then placed in the back of Med-ONE and aggressive patient care began by Med-ONE’s crew. The patient was intubated (or in other words a breathing tube was placed into the patient’s trachea) due to severe facial trauma and the patient had bilateral needle decompressions (needle inserted into the chest cavity to relieve pressure building up from a punctured lung) performed by Med-ONE’s crew due to patient having bilateral pneumothorax (punctured lungs) to help the patient breath. The patient was then rapidly transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for continued care. This quick decisions and aggressive treatments performed by Firefighter/Paramedic Larry Kann and Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Hernandez is demonstrative of the high-quality performance exhibited by the Med-ONE crew on a consistent basis. They are to be commended for the highest level of professionalism, often in very tense situations, throughout the year.
PUBLIC SAFETY PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
The Public Safety Professional of the Year Award went to fire chief Steve Nichols.
This award goes to a public safety individual who has performed his or her job with exceptional skill and expertise also taking into account being innovative in the workplace. This individual sets an example for fellow employees, shows a high level of devotion and is exceptionally supportive to the department as a whole. Community involvement is reflected on and off the job.
Chief Nichols has been the Fire Chief for Banks County Fire/EMS for over four years. In being nominated it was stated, “In this time, Chief Nichols has drastically improved the department with the help of the Banks County Board of Commissioners. Chief Nichols has increased staffing, equipment, ambulances, and much more throughout his time as Fire Chief to improve the services to the community. Chief Nichols is always looking at ways to improve the department to best suit his employees along with the community as a whole. Chief Nichols is very supportive of employees who want to better themselves and is always willing to offer advice if asked. The Chief truly cares about his employees and the community he serves. Banks County Fire / EMS is blessed and thankful for the great work Chief Steve Nichols does for the department and the community.”
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD
The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Scott Ledford.
This award honors an individual in the community that exemplifies the phrase “Service Above Self” in all aspects of his or her life, both professional and private. It recognizes a person that loves Banks County and goes above and beyond to help, to serve and to make it a better place…taking action when the situation calls for it.
Ledford was nominated by the Banks County Rotary Board of Directors.
Ledford is serving as the chairman of the Banks County Development Authority, a post that he has held for the last 12 years. He has been a member of the Development Authority for approximately 14 years.
In his nomination, it was stated, “Although appointed to this role, it is not a paid position and Scott has dedicated an untold amount of hours serving in this capacity over the many years of service. One of the greatest challenges of this position is trying to maintain a long-term planning perspective when you are dealing with political leaders who are sometimes only interested in short-term results. But Scott has held as firm as possible over the years to try to do what is in the best interest of Banks County and it’s citizens in the long run and has made it his mission to do the right thing. Many might say this is a thankless job. There is controversy and plenty of frustration. Often people don’t fully understand the scope or the specifics of a given situation, and too often Scott ends the target of misguided aggression. But Scott’s true nature and calm demeanor always shines through as he consistently demonstrates a servant’s heart and a strong desire to do good.
"The successes for the Development Authority under Scott’s leadership are impressive, starting with the development and implementation of the Banks Crossing Business Park which soon became home to Diana Foods (which is now Kerry, Inc.) and Selit North America, Inc. And there is more land poised for another exciting development.
“In 2017, with Scott’s leadership, Banks County team was awarded the small community deal of the year award by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for the Diana Foods deal with a significant $50-million investment. More recently a new state of the art steel fabrication facility by RAI Industrial Fabricators has been announced at the Martin Bridge exit.
“His business, Metro Site, LLC, has now been part of the Banks County landscape for 21 years and is continually evolving and expanding. Starting as a producer of specialty modification packages and custom metal fabrication services to the telecommunications industry, more recently has delved into a massively high-tech enterprise processing recyclable material for resale.”
