The Rotary Club of Banks County is accepting nominations for the third annual Rotary Salutes event which will take place on June 15 at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn facility near Gillsville.
"The purpose of this initiative is to provide much-needed recognition for first responders and civic leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty," organizers state.
The deadline for nominations is May 27.
The Public Safety Category awards include Public Safety Unit of the Year, Award of Merit, Public Safety Professional of the Year, The Lifesaving Award and the Award of Valor.
The three awards in the Public Service Category are Public Safety Supporter of the Year, Education Community Impact, Community Leadership and Distinguished Service.
Public Safety Award nominations must be submitted by or signed-off on by senior staff members within the appropriate department.
Whereas, nominations for the Public Service awards are open to anyone in the community. The winner of the Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, another Rotary initiative, will also be recognized at the Rotary Salutes Event.
“For the last two years, we received such positive feedback as a result of the Rotary Salutes event, our board and the entire club felt strongly about keeping the tradition going for another year,” said Banks County Rotary President Michael Housworth. “We are hopeful that the program gets well established and becomes a traditional Banks County event."
The Nomination Form outlines the process and criteria for each award. The forms are available from any Banks County Rotarian, or via request by email to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com. The pages of the form are also posted on the club Facebook page at fb.me/BanksRotary.
'It is the long-term objective that the Rotary Salutes awards maintain a focus on service, so as to reinforce the Rotary motto of 'Service Above Self,'" Rotary leaders state.
