The Rotary Club of Banks County is seeking sponsors for the third annual Rotary Salutes Awards Program, which will take place at the Hidden Acres Wedding & Event Barn at noon on June 15. This event will honor first responders and community leaders that go above and beyond the call of duty in serving the residents of the county.
According to Banks County Rotary Club President Michael Housworth, “sponsor funding is needed to help us pay for the cost of the awards and for the food provided at the luncheon.” Traditionally, the first responders in attendance receive a complimentary lunch at the awards program.
“It’s the least we can do to offer our public servants a nice lunch as part of the overall festivities and often times our sponsors are delighted to have the opportunity to pick up the tab on some of those lunches,” said Housworth.
There are different levels of sponsor packages available ranging from $100 to $500, and sponsors will receive promotional consideration in exchange for their contributions. For more information on sponsoring the Rotary Salutes event, contact sponsor chair Rick Billingslea at 706-499-2250 or send an email to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com.
The Rotary Salutes event features a number of very special awards in two general categories, public safety and public service. Public Safety Awards include Public Safety Unit of the Year, Award of Merit, Public Safety Professional of the Year, The Lifesaving Award, and the Award of Valor.
There are four awards in the public service category, including Public Safety Supporter of the Year, Education Community Impact, Community Leadership, and Distinguished Service.
Nominations for these awards are currently being accepted by the club. Nomination forms can be obtained from any Banks County Rotarian, or via request by email to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is May 27, 2022. The pages of the form are also posted on the club Facebook page at fb.me/BanksRotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.