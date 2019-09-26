The Banks County Rotary Club has announced that tickets are now available for a “Boston Butts Sale.”
The Boston Butts will be prepared by Lincoln Andrews with Geaux 2 BBQ and will be ready for pick-up on Saturday, October 5. The pre-order tickets cost $35 each, and all revenues will benefit the ‘Food-2-Kids’ program.
Sponsors of this effort, Percifield Family, Red Clay Properties and Lincoln Andrews, are covering the costs and providing the manpower to smoke the Boston Butts. There will be no sales on pick-up day, so all orders must be placed in advance.
The ‘Food 2 Kids’ program has been the signature project of the Banks County Rotary Club for over seven years. It is a partnership between the Banks County Schools, The Northeast Georgia Food Bank, and the Banks County Middle School Interact Club. Each week throughout the school year, 100 sacks of kid-friendly food – enough for at least six meals - are handed out to children identified by school teachers, counselors and officials as those being the most in need. The Food Bank provides the food, the Interact Club assembles the sacks and the Rotary Club funds the project. It costs $275 to fund one child for the entire school year. Through these efforts, the Banks County Rotary Club is serving up 24,000 meals per year.
Boston Butts Pre-order Tickets are available from any Banks County Rotarian, or contact Mark Valentine at 706-340-6965 or via eMail at BanksCountyRotary@Gmail.com.
Anyone interested in making a donation for the ‘Food 2 Kids’ program can do so by mail to the following address: Food 2 Kids, P.O. Box 54, Homer, GA., 30547.
