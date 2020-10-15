The Banks County Rotary Club sponsors the Food 2 Kids Program in the county school system.
“School isn’t just a place for learning,” organizers state. “For some of our most impoverished kids, it’s also the only reliable source of food in their lives. The sad truth is that from Friday afternoon until they return to school on Monday morning, some of these children may not know if or how much they’ll get to eat.”
Food 2 Kids is a program that helps bridge that gap for some of the community’s neediest kids. Sacks of kid-friendly food — enough for at least six meals — are handed out every week to children identified by school teachers, counselors and officials as being most in need.
The disposable sacks will have approximately seven to 10 pounds of food — enough for two days of meals. The food is in easy-to-open packaging and doesn’t require any cooking.
Sample contents of the food sacks include: Spaghetti and ravioli, applesauce, fruit cup, peanut butter, crackers, cereal, milk in shelf-stable cartons, toaster pastries, dried fruit, trail mix, fresh fruit, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal and juice boxes.
A donation of $275 sponsors one child for an entire school year (40 weeks). All donations are tax deductible.
Mail in contributions can be sent to: Banks County Rotary, P.O. Box 54, Homer, Ga., 30547.
