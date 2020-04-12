The Rotary Club of Banks County has announced plans to celebrate the first annual Brother Jim McLendon Day in Banks County on April 25.
Due to the nature of the current ‘shelter-in-place’ environment, the Rotarians came up with a way to celebrate safely as members are all planning to plant a tree in his memory on April 25.
Because of his significant impact on the Banks County community, in April of 2019, the Banks County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim April 25 as Brother Jim McLendon Day in Banks County each year.
“Despite the constraints and challenges that we are all facing right now, we were determined to come up with a way to celebrate this special day," said Mark Valentine, Banks County Rotary Club president. “We decided to plant trees in Brother Jim’s honor, which is something we can all do independently, but at the same time as a collective group.”
The Rotary Club is inviting the entire community to join in on this activity by planting a tree on April 25. Anyone who participates is encouraged to invite their families and to share their photos to the collection on the Banks County Rotary Club’s Facebook page. Photos can be posted directly to the page or emailed to BanksCountyRotary@gmail.com.
Legacy Landscaping, a business in Banks County, will be offering a 10 percent discount on trees purchased in Brother Jim’s honor. They have a variety of cherry, dogwoods and maples available in sizes of approximately 4-5 ft. tall and 7-8 ft. tall.
Meanwhile, during the week of Brother Jim Day, the Rotary Club is planning to select the winner of their recently announced Brother Jim Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Banks County High School senior who has demonstrated academic achievement, financial need and an express interest in pursuing a religious or ministerial education or a related field such as counseling, social work, youth ministry, charity work, special education, etc.
Brother Jim was a Charter Member of the Banks County Rotary Club. He passed away at the age of 86 in March of 2019, but not before touching the lives of all those that came to know him. In addition to serving as pastor of the Homer United Methodist Church for 21 years, he served in the South Georgia United Methodist Conference for 40 years at numerous locations. He made quite a mark in Banks County and in Rotary. During his time as a member of the Rotary Club, he persistently reminded and inspired his fellow members to live up to the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
