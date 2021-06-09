The Banks County Rotary Club has partnered with Lifesouth to host a mobile blood drive on Wednesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chimney Oaks Golf Club, located at 148 Chimney Oaks Drive, Homer. The event is being held on “Rotary Loves Banks County Day.
Donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo I.D. 16-year-olds require written parental permission.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/BanksCoRotaryBloodDrive. Appointments are encouraged as the mobile unit has a limited capacity at any one time.
"Remember to eat a healthy meal, drink plenty of water and get a good night's rest before donating blood," organizers state.
All donors receive a recognition item, a free cholesterol screening and a free lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.