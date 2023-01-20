The Banks County Rotary Club will host a fundraiser pancake dinner in honor of the late Brother Jim McLendon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at Homer United Methodist Church, located at 147 Sycamore Street in Homer.
Brother Jim was the Homer United Methodist Church pastor for many years. Proceeds from the event will benefit Rotary’s Brother Jim Scholarship Fund in the amount of $1,000 that is awarded each year to a graduating Banks County High School senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.