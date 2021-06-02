The Rotary Club of Banks County is planning a special day on June 16, in an effort to promote the support of local businesses, the spirit of volunteerism, the salute to distinguished service and the responsibility of civic mindedness.
“Rotary Loves Banks County Day” will feature three separate initiatives including a blood drive, a distinguished service awards program and a partnership outreach effort with three local businesses.
BLOOD DRIVE
The blood drive will be conducted at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Advance appointments, which are encouraged, can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/BanksCoRotaryBloodDrive. Visit the Banks County Rotary Facebook events page to get all the details and find a link to make appointments. Chick-Fil-A will provide Free coupons to all blood donors that day.
AWARDS PROGRAM
The ‘Rotary Salute’ Distinguished Service Awards program will take place at noon in the clubhouse at Chimney Oaks Golf Club. There will be a total of 10 honorees for the following awards: Brother Jim McLendon Memorial Scholarship, Community Leadership Award, Distinguished Service Award, Educational Impact Award, Public Safety Unit of the Year Award, the Merit Award, the Public Safety Professional of the Year Award, the Lifesaving Award and the Award for Valor. Since space is limited, the program will be shown via Facebook Live.
BAG STUFFERS
Throughout the day, three local businesses will partner with the Rotary Club to distribute special bag stuffers that promote civic mindedness and the values of Rotary. The three partners include, Chick-fil-A, Culver’s and Jaemor Farms. Rotary will be encouraging the community to patronize these establishments on June 16 as they will all be making donations to the Food-2-Kids Fund.
“We are just so excited about ‘Rotary Loves Banks County Day’ and we encourage the entire community to join in with us,” said Vicki Boling, Banks County Rotary President.
“With everything that has been going on in the world we want to divert the focus to the one thing that is special to us all and that is the Banks County Community,” said Boling.
One of the underlying objectives of the day’s events will be to promote civic responsibility and encourage residents of Banks County to step forward and show pride, support each other and do more to build a better community.
